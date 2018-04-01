Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($4.01) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 230 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

ATYM stock opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of £164 ($226.58).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/atalaya-mining-atym-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-canaccord-genuity.html.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Spain. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.