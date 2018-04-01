Critical Review: Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) versus Atkore International Group (ATKR)

Atkore International Group (NYSE: ATKR) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore International Group and Digital Ally’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group $1.50 billion 0.84 $84.63 million $1.27 15.63 Digital Ally $16.58 million 1.09 -$12.71 million ($2.19) -1.19

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally. Digital Ally is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Digital Ally shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore International Group and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group 5.97% 26.99% 8.34% Digital Ally -80.08% -195.04% -64.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atkore International Group and Digital Ally, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Digital Ally 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atkore International Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.91%. Digital Ally has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. Given Digital Ally’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Atkore International Group.

Volatility & Risk

Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats Digital Ally on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S. Through the electrical raceway segment, it manufactures products that deploy, isolate and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the original power source to the final outlet. The Company’s electrical raceway segment products include electrical conduit, armored cable, cable trays, mounting systems and fittings. Through the MP&S segment, it provides products and services that frame, support and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment and systems in electrical, industrial and construction applications. The Company’s MP&S segment products include metal framing products and in-line galvanized mechanical tube.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security and commercial applications. The Company’s products include in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets; a system that provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points and hands-free automatic activation of body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and boats; a miniature digital video system designed to be worn on an individual’s body, and a hand-held laser speed detection device that it offers primarily to law enforcement agencies. The Company sells its products to law enforcement agencies and other security organizations, consumer and commercial fleet operators through direct sales domestically and third-party distributors internationally.

