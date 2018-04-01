Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $18.00 price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $466.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 6,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $120,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 964,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 602,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 47.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 398,984 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 205.2% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 591,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 397,879 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $6,807,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $3,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

