ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $955.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.49.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.54%. equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 8,264 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $497,244.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,017.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 6,106 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $360,315.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,031,563. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in ATN International by 44.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ATN International by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ATN International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc, is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers.

