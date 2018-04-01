AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 130.9% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 144.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.90 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 27,564,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,969,212. AT&T has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $218,855.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

