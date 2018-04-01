AT&T (T) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,489,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,865,363,000 after buying an additional 4,104,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,356,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,458,000 after buying an additional 3,500,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,677,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,934,000 after buying an additional 1,672,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,360,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,633,000 after buying an additional 1,263,645 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $218,855.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo cut their target price on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.38 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

