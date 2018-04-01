AT&T (T) Stake Boosted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in AT&T by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,059.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Vetr raised shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $35.65 on Friday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $218,855.36, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

