aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered aTyr Pharma from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 25,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/atyr-pharma-life-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.