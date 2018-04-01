AudioCoin Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $534.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last week, AudioCoin has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AudioCoin Coin Profile

AudioCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 862,346,668 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to purchase AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

