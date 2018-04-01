Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,973.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $17,973.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00014913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, ISX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000919 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022063 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00047890 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 8,658,139 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, ISX and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auroracoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.