Aurubis (NDA) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Goldman Sachs set a €60.00 ($74.07) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($108.64) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.20 ($92.84).

NDA remained flat at $€68.28 ($84.30) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €56.64 ($69.93) and a 1 year high of €86.80 ($107.16).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

