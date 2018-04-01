AurumCoin (AU) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105.00

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One AurumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00074428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, AurumCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. AurumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $105.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00691960 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160013 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030223 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin was first traded on September 22nd, 2014. AurumCoin’s total supply is 297,849 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

