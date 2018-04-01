Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.22) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 468 ($6.47) to GBX 370 ($5.11) in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.63) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.53) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.71 ($5.63).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock remained flat at $GBX 350.60 ($4.84) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 313 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 445 ($6.15).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/auto-trader-group-auto-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-citigroup-updated-updated.html.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.