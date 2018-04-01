Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Share Price

Media headlines about Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Autohome earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.6443014819462 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATHM. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. 686,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,160. Autohome has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $10,154.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

