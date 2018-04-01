AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $519,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,877.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,900. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in AutoNation by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in AutoNation by 22.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,312. The company has a market capitalization of $4,262.52, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $62.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

