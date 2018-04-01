AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AvalonBay Communities earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8211215679073 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.46. The company had a trading volume of 842,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,711.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $152.65 and a 1-year high of $199.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $555.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $194.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

