Avangrid (AGR) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avangrid earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5264527962223 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.12. 271,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,973. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $15,796.34, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 78.64%.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Avangrid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Avangrid (AGR) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/avangrid-agr-receives-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-07-updated-updated.html.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc is an energy and utility company. The Company operates through three segments: Networks, Renewables and Gas. The Networks segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originating in New York and Maine, and regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and gas distribution activities originating in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.