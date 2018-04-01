AXA (AXAHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded AXA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut AXA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64,946.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. AXA has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

About AXA

AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management , Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.

