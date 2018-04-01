Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.23

News coverage about Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Axalta Coating Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.3739439434493 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

AXTA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,363.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 64,898 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $2,115,025.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,605.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 82,838 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $2,535,671.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 323,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,813.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,688 shares of company stock worth $19,020,157 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

