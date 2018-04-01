B2B Market Cap Reaches $8.66 Million (B2B)

B2B (CURRENCY:B2B) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. B2B has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $267,201.00 worth of B2B was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B2B token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00005995 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Kuna, Tidex and EtherDelta. During the last week, B2B has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00703341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00162362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031252 BTC.

About B2B

B2B launched on September 13th, 2017. B2B’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,563,024 tokens. B2B’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net. B2B’s official website is www.b2bx.pro.

B2B Token Trading

B2B can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, EtherDelta, Kuna, YoBit and Token Store. It is not possible to buy B2B directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B2B must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B2B using one of the exchanges listed above.

