Baader Bank Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (NEM)

Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €81.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.50 ($85.80).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €91.00 ($112.35) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €49.50 ($61.11) and a twelve month high of €90.40 ($111.60).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, in-house technicians, and technical and landscape planners.

