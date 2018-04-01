Bacanora Minerals (BCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bacanora Minerals (LON:BCN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 131.25 ($1.81).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCN. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bacanora Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Bacanora Minerals from GBX 130 ($1.80) to GBX 120 ($1.66) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.66) price target on shares of Bacanora Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities cut Bacanora Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.52) in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Bacanora Minerals (LON:BCN) traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 81 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 148,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,426. Bacanora Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 76.50 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 157 ($2.17).

Bacanora Minerals Company Profile

Bacanora Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company's flagship project is the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 104,064 hectares situated in Sonora State, Mexico.

