Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price

Media headlines about Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco de Chile earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.576780087738 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 22,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,806.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.43. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $71.45 and a twelve month high of $106.50.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $3.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.76. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

BCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

