Bank of America Boosts Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target to $95.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $99.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura set a $90.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.05.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $12,064.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

