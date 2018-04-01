Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 81,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,806,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,469,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 64,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of America to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vetr raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.16 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.99 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $307,208.28, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

