Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117,007 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,176,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,863,000 after purchasing an additional 379,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612,342 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,159,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,266,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,383,000 after purchasing an additional 867,039 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307,208.28, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

