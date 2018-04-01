TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on TC PipeLines in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC PipeLines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised TC PipeLines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC PipeLines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

NYSE TCP opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. TC PipeLines has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2,473.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). TC PipeLines had a net margin of 62.66% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. sell-side analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in TC PipeLines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/bank-of-america-downgrades-tc-pipelines-tcp-to-underperform-updated.html.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.