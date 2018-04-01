Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.50 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.28. 2,609,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,717. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,620.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.08). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,082,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/bank-of-hawaii-co-boh-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.