Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81,370.18, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

