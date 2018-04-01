Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 48,956 Shares of Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,195,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Endo International worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 307,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 57,328 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Endo International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 475,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.92 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. Endo International plc – has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1,326.64, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Endo International had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a positive return on equity of 81.03%. The company had revenue of $768.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Endo International plc – will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-cuts-holdings-in-endo-international-plc-endp-updated.html.

Endo International Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.