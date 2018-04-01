Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Baozun worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $14,422,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,540.60, a P/E ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 4.29. Baozun has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vetr raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.97 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.59.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

