Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. equinet set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.70 ($89.75) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.27 ($87.99).

LXS stock opened at €62.20 ($76.79) on Thursday. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a fifty-two week high of €74.50 ($91.98).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

