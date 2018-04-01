Schroders (LON:SDR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,340 ($46.15) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,380 ($46.70).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,450 ($47.67) to GBX 3,750 ($51.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($52.50) price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,600 ($49.74) to GBX 3,700 ($51.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,564 ($49.24) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,539.86 ($48.91).

Shares of SDR stock remained flat at $GBX 3,192 ($44.10) during midday trading on Thursday. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 3,002 ($41.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,784 ($52.28).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a GBX 79 ($1.09) dividend. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $34.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers sold 15,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,448 ($47.64), for a total value of £525,199.36 ($725,613.93).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

