Barclays Increases EnQuest (ENQ) Price Target to GBX 24

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 23 ($0.32) to GBX 24 ($0.33) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENQ. Whitman Howard reissued a hold rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.32) to GBX 27 ($0.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 25.80 ($0.36).

Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 29 ($0.40) on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 52-week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 47.25 ($0.65).

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Heather/Broom, Thistle/Deveron, the Dons area, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Alma/Galia, and Scolty/Crathes; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the producing Alba oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

