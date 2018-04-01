Tele Columbus (TC1) Given a €10.60 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €10.60 ($13.09) target price on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.81) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €10.30 ($12.72) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €11.00 ($13.58) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.45 ($12.90).

Get Tele Columbus alerts:

TC1 stock opened at €8.77 ($10.83) on Thursday. Tele Columbus has a fifty-two week low of €7.96 ($9.83) and a fifty-two week high of €10.40 ($12.84).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/barclays-reiterates-10-60-price-target-for-tele-columbus-tc1-updated.html.

About Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.