Barrick Gold (ABX) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.09

News stories about Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Barrick Gold earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7548588492505 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,252,854. The company has a market cap of $14,527.82, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of -0.13. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

ABX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barrick Gold (ABX) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.09” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/barrick-gold-abx-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.