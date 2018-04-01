Barrick Gold (ABX) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Barrick Gold earned a news sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 49.9658805662938 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,252,854. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14,527.82, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of -0.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

