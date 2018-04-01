BCAP Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (BCAP)

BCAP (CURRENCY:BCAP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. BCAP has a total market capitalization of $26.85 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BCAP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BCAP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BCAP token can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00031246 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00701366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00160417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030731 BTC.

BCAP Profile

BCAP launched on May 10th, 2017. BCAP’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BCAP’s official Twitter account is @blockchaincap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BCAP is /r/vctoken. The official website for BCAP is blockchain.capital.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Fund is a digital venture capital fund partially raised through a cryptocurrency token offering in which token holders become part of the fund investing in top companies operating within the blockchain tech sector. BCAP is an Ethereum-based token. “

BCAP Token Trading

BCAP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy BCAP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BCAP must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BCAP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

