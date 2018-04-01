BCAP (BCAP) Market Cap Achieves $26.85 Million

BCAP (CURRENCY:BCAP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, BCAP has traded flat against the dollar. BCAP has a total market cap of $26.85 million and $0.00 worth of BCAP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BCAP token can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00031246 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00690636 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00162493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031344 BTC.

About BCAP

BCAP’s genesis date was May 10th, 2017. BCAP’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BCAP’s official website is blockchain.capital. BCAP’s official Twitter account is @blockchaincap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BCAP is /r/vctoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Fund is a digital venture capital fund partially raised through a cryptocurrency token offering in which token holders become part of the fund investing in top companies operating within the blockchain tech sector. BCAP is an Ethereum-based token. “

BCAP Token Trading

BCAP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Liqui. It is not possible to buy BCAP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BCAP must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BCAP using one of the exchanges listed above.

