BeaverCoin (BVC) Price Hits $0.0263

BeaverCoin (CURRENCY:BVC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One BeaverCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeaverCoin has a total market cap of $81,884.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BeaverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BeaverCoin has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.01697610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007334 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015771 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021713 BTC.

About BeaverCoin

BeaverCoin (CRYPTO:BVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2014. BeaverCoin’s total supply is 3,115,258 coins. BeaverCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeaverCoin_BVC. BeaverCoin’s official website is beavercoin.org.

BeaverCoin Coin Trading

BeaverCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase BeaverCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeaverCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeaverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

