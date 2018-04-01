Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $10.44 Million Stake in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. First American Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,073,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 177,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 94,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 145,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $109.15 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $154,932.42, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

