Beiersdorf (BEI) PT Set at €94.00 by Baader Bank

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €94.00 ($116.05) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

BEI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS set a €97.00 ($119.75) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($114.81) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.65 ($116.85).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €92.02 ($113.60) on Friday. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €85.12 ($105.09) and a one year high of €102.00 ($125.93).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

