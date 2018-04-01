Bela Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,163.00 (CRYPTO:BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Bela has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $22,163.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bela has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01673610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007399 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016079 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021536 BTC.

Bela Coin Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 40,805,850 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Belacoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency, based on Litecoin. It was created to increase funding and awareness for chartity organizations that are dedicated to helping children. “

Bela Coin Trading

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

