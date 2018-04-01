Brenntag (BNR) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($70.37) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank set a €57.50 ($70.99) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($77.78) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs set a €56.00 ($69.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a €56.47 ($69.72) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.71 ($71.25).

Shares of FRA:BNR remained flat at $€48.30 ($59.63) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($53.16) and a one year high of €56.25 ($69.44).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

