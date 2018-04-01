Inditex (BME:ITX) PT Set at €22.00 by Berenberg Bank

Inditex (BME:ITX) has been given a €22.00 ($27.16) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase set a €35.50 ($43.83) target price on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inditex in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.50 ($40.12) target price on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($39.51) price target on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inditex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.55 ($40.19).

ITX stock traded up €0.31 ($0.38) during trading on Thursday, hitting €25.76 ($31.80). 6,460,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a 1 year low of €23.00 ($28.40) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($45.56).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

