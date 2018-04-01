Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on CF Industries (CF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens set a $43.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8,802.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $69,077,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 814.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 832,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,681 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 711,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 619,928 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $24,657,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,079,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,623,000 after purchasing an additional 487,200 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on CF Industries (CF)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/berenberg-bank-begins-coverage-on-cf-industries-cf.html.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.