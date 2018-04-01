Berry Global Group (BERY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.47

Media stories about Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Berry Global Group earned a news impact score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1033265088824 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

BERY stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,191.07, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Berry Global Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Paula A. Sneed acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/berry-global-group-bery-receiving-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated.html.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc, formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc, is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.