Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology retailer an impact score of 45.6599778782763 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BBY stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. 3,783,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,718. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20,459.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

In other news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $76,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard R. Vittecoq sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,755,458.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,785 shares of company stock worth $24,999,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

