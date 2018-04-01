BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect BeyondSpring to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

BYSI stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYSI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BeyondSpring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BeyondSpring (BYSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/beyondspring-bysi-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.