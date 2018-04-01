BHP Billiton (BBL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the mining company an impact score of 46.09048425913 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 1,599,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Billiton has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,954.88, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 5.31%. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.47%.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

